4 tips to ensure your marketing automation experience is a positive one

Sales and marketing automation platforms have become common place in Australian businesses, yet despite the increase in usage, there still seems to be several misnomers about the software. The big automation players do their best to educate their users, but the practicalities of operating and maintaining these platforms is causing some businesses to question their investment.

The technology is not the problem. When implementing an automation platform, it should be aligned to your broader sales, marketing, and product development strategy. In doing so you can identify what assets you will need to create and how they will be used as well as what automations, dynamic lists, and workflows to build up. Additionally, you can nurture your prospect lists and maintain engagement with them, increasing your chances of conversion.