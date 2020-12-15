5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

It’s important that you put a backup and disaster recovery solution in place that meets your specific needs.

Gartner defines edge computing as “a part of a distributed computing topology in which information processing is located close to the edge.” With the continuing explosive growth of connected devices and new applications that require real-time computing power, the use of edge computing will only increase. Edge computing has already changed the way data is handled, processed, and delivered in millions of devices, worldwide. Add in the adoption of 5G — with network speeds that are 10x faster than 4G while handling many more devices — and we’re certain to see continued exponential growth in edge computing.

For many companies, these advances in edge computing mean more and more data is being processed in remote offices and branch offices (ROBO) — essentially, the network edge. If your company has ROBO locations, it’s likely your data is exposed to more and more risks. All it takes is one incident — a successful ransomware attack, cybersecurity breach, or even natural disasters like fires, floods and tropical storms — for your data to be compromised or lost.

ROBO downtime hurts

Downtime is a productivity killer. And the costs can be staggering. ITIC’s annual Hourly Cost of Downtime Survey found that 40 percent of enterprises say a single hour of downtime cost their firms from $1 million to over $5 million. That doesn’t include legal fees, fines, and penalties. It’s safe to assume many of these firms have ROBO locations that were factored into those costs. That raises the question, how do you protect your data at the edge, in ROBO locations and ensure total business continuity?

Key ROBO backup and disaster recovery features

With tight IT budgets, distributed enterprises usually focus on protecting their data centers, often leaving ROBO locations with limited, if any, dedicated IT resources. And, because each ROBO environment is different — from infrastructure demands to unique data protection requirements — it’s important that you put a backup and disaster recovery solution in place that meets your specific needs.

With that in mind, here are a few key things to look for in whatever solution you choose:

1. Recovery should be instantaneous

Look for a solution that lets you recover using virtual machines (VMs), and make sure it can handle an orchestrated failover to the cloud with a single click. That gives you total business continuity makes downtime almost a thing of the past.

2. Setup should be simple

You’ll want to make it easy to onboard ROBO sites and be able to provision services quickly. StorageCraft OneXafe Solo is a great example of simplicity, with its plug-and-protect capability.

3. Deployment should be easy

Choose a solution that lets you deploy and manage your ROBO protections via a single, cloud-based system.

4. Flexibility should be built-in

You’ll want to look for flexible data protection that lets you change backup targets to the cloud, your data center, or local storage; easily set up backups, and just as easily test your backups to ensure you’re ready for recovery.

5. It should be easy on your IT budget

Solutions like OneXafe Solo can reduce your operating and resource costs while letting you manage the appliance from any browser without the need for local expertise.

Learn how you can have it all

Ready to learn more about simple solutions for ensuring total business continuity for your ROBO locations? Watch this on-demand webinar featuring StorageCraft’s lead product manager, Junior Silva, as he shares how you can simply and cost-effectively get everything you need in a backup and disaster recovery solution.