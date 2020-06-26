8 benefits of getting a CCSP certification

The CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional) certification is for IT leaders looking to validate their understanding of cybersecurity and securing critical assets in the cloud. Passing the rigorous (ISC)2 exam proves that security professionals have the advanced technical skills and knowledge needed to design, manage and secure data, applications and infrastructure in the cloud, according to (ISC)2.

To qualify for the CCSP, (ISC)2 said candidates must pass the exam and have at least five years of cumulative, paid work experience in information technology, of which three years must be in information security, (ISC)2 said. A candidate who doesn’t yet have the required experience to become a CCSP may become an Associate of (ISC)2 after successfully passing the CCSP exam.