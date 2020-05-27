Are you selling benefits or advantages

Whether you are a partner (ie. VAR, MSP, SI, etc) selling to end-users, or a vendor promoting your technology to the channel, are you selling genuine benefits or simply selling advantages? More importantly, do you know the difference, and the enormous impact this has in helping you close business?

In this article, we look at the differences between features, benefits and advantages, and the role they play in the sales cycle. We explore how their ability to influence is affected by other factors such as time, cost, complexity, and customer expertise. Finally, we look at when to use each type of statement to have the greatest impact in establishing credibility with customers (whether you are selling to end-users or partners)