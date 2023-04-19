Atturra creates new GM of cloud business role

ASX-listed Atturra has announced Peter Menadue as the company's general manager for Cloud Business Solutions, a new role with the technology services provider.

Menadue will have national responsibility to expand Atturra's Microsoft business across the small to medium and corporate market segments.

The Cloud Business Solutions is a Microsoft Partner within Atturra, the company said.

An Atturra spokesperson explained that the company's former Microsoft Cloud and Applications unit is now the Cloud Business Solutions.

It has certified Microsoft teams, and has led federal and Defence transformations using Dynamics, Power Platform and the Azure cloud.

Prior to Atturra, Menadue worked at Brennan-owned MOQDigital in Brisbane until December last year, and also at NTT and Dimension Data before then.

He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Queensland.

Atturra hired Estelle Ivory in September 2021 from Optus, to be the general manager of its then Microsoft Cloud and Applications business unit, to focus on the Canberra market.

Ivory and Menadue are peers the Atturra spokesperson said, and report to executive general manager Greg Mace.

Whereas Ivory has a focus on delivery, Menadue will look after the commercial sector in a more client facing role, the spokesperson said.