Busting 5 social selling myths

So many of us are on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook that we feel we know about ‘social selling’. But ‘social selling’ has transformed in recent times, particularly in the context of engaging B2B customers. This article will bust the ‘5 myths of Social Selling’ as they exist today!

First and foremost, it’s important to point out that social selling is highly effective — an IDC report points out that 75 per cent of B2B buyers and 84 per cent of executives say social media influences their buying decisions. Which makes sense because businesses with conscious social selling cultures are 40 per cent more likely to attain revenue goals.