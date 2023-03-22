Canberra's VerifyNow sold to Accurate Background in US

The world's largest employment screening company Accurate Background has bought Canberra's VerifyNow for an undisclosed sum.

Accurate Background will have a new office in Australia, from which the VerifyNow team will serve existing clients while supporting the American company's multinational ones.

The two firms have an existing partnership, and provide an extensive range of employee vetting services, including psychometrics and aptitude testing.

VerifyNow chief executive Khai Ngo will remain with the company, after the merger with Accurate Background.

The Canberra company is authorised by the Australian Federal Police to conduct checks on candidates, and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

It operates a digital employment screening platform, and counts Aegis 9, Quintessence Labs, Enabler, and CharterTech among others as customers.

Accurate Background said it has promoted its general manager and executive vice president Aaron Hayes to an international role, to oversee the employee vetting company's Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.