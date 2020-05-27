CRN’s Channel Academy is a learning hub for training and enablement for people in the IT industry which touches on four key pillars of business: Sales, Marketing, Finance and HR.

We have engaged with experts in each of these fields to offer unique insights on challenges facing all IT businesses today and in a post COVID-19 world.

Channel sales in the new normal

Channel sales in the new normal

We have started to see easing of coronavirus restrictions with pubs and clubs joining cafes and restaurants in allowing patrons back in to dine. That means we’re not far away from being able to meet with our partners and customers in person again. But just because we can, that doesn’t mean we will.

While this pandemic has tragically impacted many people over the last few months, the legacy it leaves behind will impact how we do business for years to come. Working remotely has meant some aspects of our lives have been much more difficult but, as many businesses are discovering, some things have actually become easier. Let’s explore three areas that will change for the post-COVID Channel Manager:

