Sydney-based distributor NEXTGEN Group's sales and channel management business oSpace is helping vendors and their partners rapidly grow their Australian market presence.

The project was recognised as the best in the Emerging Innovators category at the 2023 CRN Impact Awards last month.

Via its cloud platform, oSpace helps vendors and partners drive business opportunities with services covering data intelligence, demand generation, account-based marketing and sales execution.

oSpace launched in October 2021 and in the following year was used by over 50 vendors and partners to generate more than $30 million in net new pipeline.

The service also helped customers gain 20,000 new connections and initiated 2,000 conversations between vendors, partners and customers via LinkedIn and in-person meetings.

The oSpace platform combines first and third-party data to provide full sales cycle attribution across end user customers, partners, distributors and vendors.

It provides insights of the enterprise IT buying landscape, allowing alignment of new-to-region vendor technologies, the channel and end user customers.

The oSpace platform was built using a serverless-first approach, leveraging Amazon Web Services and Google technology stacks.

This approach allowed NEXTGEN to inexpensively experiment, increase quality and reduce the time to ship changes and features to users.

Simplifying demand gen for vendors and partners

oSpace has developed a unique multi-channel outreach model that helps vendors and partners drive personalised engagement at scale.

It provides a highly granular and contextualised end user experience engaging through more than 200 unique pathways of individual messages over 16 activities and 41 days.

Multi-channel outreach delivers improved results by providing various prospect touch points that best serve the way IT buyers consume content.

It also introduces and elevates new technology brand awareness through buyer education.

The solution relies on advanced regression models to optimise lead generation and predict program outcomes.

This enables oSpace to uncover patterns and trends to target the right prospects and maximise conversion rates.