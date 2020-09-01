Data protection trends and why cloud management matter

If adding a new NAS device or cloud storage requires you to change your data protection routine and spend time re-educating IT staff, you’re doing it wrong.

Veeam is an expert in developing backup, disaster recovery and intelligent data management software for virtual, physical and multi-cloud infrastructures. As part of its mission to stay at the forefront of the industry, the company surveyed 1,550 global enterprises in an effort to understand their approaches towards data protection and management. It also wanted to learn how organisations prepared for changes and challenges to the market plus what their views were on IT modernisation and Digital Transformation.

The organisations already possessed diverse infrastructure: 38% used on-premises servers, 30% used Virtual Machines and 32% used cloud-based VMs. 10% of on-prem infrastructure was expected to shift to cloud over the next two years.