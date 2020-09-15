Data sovereignty must become data-monetisation sovereignty

The majority of data will not be created in clouds and traditional data centres, but in factories, vehicles, transport routes and cities.

The next wave of digitisation is a huge opportunity for the economy – however for Australia to seize this opportunity, it’s crucial that business leaders not only control their data, but also control its monetisation.

Data is increasingly the core of value creation in all industries and as a result, data must be considered a corporate core competency that cannot be outsourced without losing control of an organisation’s business model.