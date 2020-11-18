Finance for SME: Management, the power of data and advice on running your company

Got a stack of business data and not sure what to do with it to manage your finances and grow your business? If you’re running a small or medium enterprise (SME), it can be tough to get a good read on your financial health and make confident decisions about what to do next. The COVID-19 pandemic added to our problems with many businesses experiencing a sharp drop in income.

We can’t predict these events, but you can use your data to understand and better manage your sales, accounts, inventory, customer demand and more. Analysing your data to gain insight into your business’s financial position has tangible benefits. It’s also critical for your success in the long run. Which data has the most power in helping you manage your SME finances and recover? Read on to get the low-down on the strength of your data.