Five signs your business needs sales enablement technologies

In today’s competitive business environment and volatile market conditions, organisations are under mounting pressure to attain revenue goals and sustain growth. However, Bain research has shown that while 92 per cent of B2B buyers prefer virtual interactions, virtual selling falls short of expectations in win rates and revenue as measured for each sales representative. Meanwhile, B2B buying behaviours continue to shift as customers become more empowered to make informed choices.

Here are five tell-tale signs that it is time for your organisation to look at sales-enablement technology that aligns people, processes, content and insights so your revenue teams can optimise performance and customer relationships in this digital-first world.