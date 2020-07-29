Fortinet’s Tim Fitzgerald talks channel

"It’s important to help organisations get away from point solutions." Fortinet

Tim Fitzgerald spent a career in partnerland before founding Australian operations at Datacom and, subsequently, Fortinet. He’s picked up a great many insights along the way.

I started in the mid-90s where I worked in the Australian Stock Exchange, then joined a company called Centari Systems as my first IT job. I grew that business to the point where it was eventually acquired by systems provider, Commander, where I stayed on as a sales manager. In 2006, I founded the Datacom South Australia office with six other colleagues. We grew that into a $50M company with 100 staff members. I started with Fortinet in 2016. At first I was the South Australian and Western Australian channel manager and, in 2018, I moved into my current role of channel director and am now responsible for all Fortinet partners in Australia.