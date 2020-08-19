How image-based marketing has changed in a COVID world

The role of technology in business and our everyday lives has significantly increased in the past few months. From remote working and virtual meetings to online learning and weekend Zoom calls with family and friends, the way technology impacts all aspects of our lives has been amplified. What's more, the increased interaction has been reflected in the way we perceive and represent the world around us.

Earlier this year, iStock by Getty Images released its global Visual GPS study, which revealed that 79% of people believed that technology had made them feel connected to those who mattered most. Following the pandemic, technology has become synonymous with connection itself.