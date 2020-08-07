How Multinationals are Putting the 'Personal' in Personalised Learning

A new Learner of the Quarter contest was introduced: employees who complete a minimum of three courses enter a lucky draw. Unsplash

Picture this – you switch on your TV, laptop or tablet and browse through a catalogue of learning materials, wondering which one you’ll pick today, but before you can do that, you find something interesting in the “recommended for you” section.

No, we aren’t talking about Netflix, but an AI-driven virtual learning library; or one like Spotify, that allows you to subscribe to specific channels catered to your role. Wouldn’t that be amazing?