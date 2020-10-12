How next-generation Asian leaders are hindered by outdated myths
By CCL on Oct 12, 2020 4:18AM
Leadership development has emerged as a key factor for organisations navigating through the COVID-19 global crisis, according to our new report with global HR solutions provider, ADP.
As the global COVID-19 crisis challenges long-held assumptions about business models, workflows, technology and people, Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) across Asia-Pacific are being encouraged to challenge old myths and transform traditional leadership development if they are to survive and thrive in the post-COVID era.