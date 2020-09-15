How NOT to do marketing strategy: 3 Tips

As Twitter and Facebook allow advertising strategists to come together globally and pick each others' brains, there is naturally plenty of conversation out there about the various definitions of strategy and its role in today’s environment.

As someone who has been a strategist for a while now, I have recently noticed a strange confusion over what strategy is, can be, and should be. Some of the confusion leads to exciting, enriching conversations - so it is more than welcome. Some of it, on the other hand, just adds to the overwhelming lack of clarity. And what is worse - it perpetuates incorrect definitions of strategy, misleading those who are just starting off, and creates wrong ideas about an already-murky topic.