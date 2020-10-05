How tech and the government’s digital infrastructure budget announcement affect SMBs

Following the onslaught of COVID-19, Australia's small businesses are being faced with huge change. As the sector adjusts, prioritising investment in the nation’s digital capabilities has become as fundamental to our future as investing in the physical infrastructure of roads and rail. But if the small business sector is to fuel our recovery plan, this transition must be sustainable.

We’ve already been given a glimpse into how the 2020 federal budget will champion digitisation and signal confidence in a digitised economy. The JobMaker Digital Business Plan will devote $800 million towards measures that include helping businesses take advantage of digital technologies. This is a promising step. But in order for small businesses to succeed, the government now needs to take the lead on enabling them to embrace digital technologies.