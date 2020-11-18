How to crush the cash flow crunch and set your business up for growth in 2021

Even before this crisis, 69 per cent of businesses worldwide were stressed out by cash flow issues.

Even the most profitable businesses can be undone by poor cash flow, no more so than in 2020. Without the right inflows of cash at the right time to pay your staff and suppliers, keeping your business afloat can get very tricky indeed.

If this is something your business is struggling with, you’re not alone. Even before this crisis, research commissioned by Intuit found that 69 per cent of businesses worldwide were stressed out by cash flow issues.