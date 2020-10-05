How to use technology hygienically and which solutions can your vendors offer during COVID?

Joe Camilleri handles Unified Communictions Collaboration at Exclusive Networks. Here he discusses the best and most efficient ways for organisations to stay hygienic in a COVID world.

The original premise of this article was that we would discuss non-touch technology solutions. However, this creates a false expectation. The notion that you can walk into the room, talk, and all of a sudden technology will follow your voice responses is false. Yes, we have Google Assistant and Alexa but, when it comes to the commercial world, you can't walk in to a meeting room and say, “Please start my 3:00 PM Teams meeting with Nicole and Joe.” It would be great if we could, but we're not quite there yet. If we were, that would constitute, ‘non-touch.’