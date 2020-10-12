How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage

Australia’s ICT sector has long bemoaned the severe skills shortage within the industry, but the events of 2020 have managed to further exacerbate the situation. According to the government’s 2019-20 figures, Software and Applications developers were second in demand, only to Registered nurses. On top of this, three other ICT categories - Database and Systems Administrators, ICT Security Specialists and Business Systems Analysts plus Computer Network Professionals - made the Top 25 list of most in-demand professions. Globally, the demand for talent within the IT security space is in the region of two million people. This theme is regularly reflected throughout CRN’s Channel Academy.

COVID-19 has led to around 70 per cent of the world’s office-based workforce having to Work From Home (WFH). This has highlighted the requirement for networks to be simultaneously robust and secure – something that cyber criminals have increasingly been taking advantage of. So, what are we to do in the new threat landscape?