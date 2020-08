Working together and leveraging each other's customer relationships has never been more critical.

We profile Julia Walsh, General Manager of Enterprise and State Government at Vocus. She tells us about her journey and how Vocus is making a difference in tough times.

I’ve spent my entire working career working in telco – 24 years – and I started at a really interesting time. It was in the thick of telecommunications deregulation, in the late 90s, and I was working for One.Tel back when it was a start-up in Sydney.