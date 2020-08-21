How you can address workplace safety, OHS & injury prevention in the remote working age

It is important for technology leaders to work hand in hand with HR and safety teams. Preventure

Workers’ health and safety has never been more important than today. The COVID-19 pandemic has put extra pressure on businesses and HR leaders to ensure that staff remain safe, and healthy. In the past few months, businesses had to adapt very quickly and find new ways to protect increasingly remote workforces.

But the shift to remote working is making this difficult: how can you guarantee the health and safety of staff that are not present in the office or spread out in different facilities? How can you provide your workforce with the support they need when everyone is working from different locations? Finally, how to address the new risks engendered by the growing remote working environment and that wasn’t so prevalent before COVID-19 hit?