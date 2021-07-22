How you can escape the coming ‘Cookie Armageddon’
By Leon Gettler on Jul 22, 2021 2:04PM
Google’s recent announcement about its move to a ‘privacy-first web’ is a watershed in digital marketing. The shift by Google, the world’s biggest advertising company, away from third-party cookie tracking challenges resellers and their marketing partners to innovate or risk invisibility to prospective customers.
Cookies collect data that helps marketers and resellers target ads to the right audiences. And they reveal what online visitors see as they surf the web.