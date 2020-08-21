HR and talent management is leading tech adoption in SMEs
By Robert Blain on Aug 21, 2020 12:51PM
While the vision of the 'new normal' after the pandemic is still forming, one thing we can be certain of is that technology is set to play an increasingly critical role in helping businesses, especially SMEs in APAC, achieve success in the future.
According to SAP's new study Digital Resilient, and Experience-driven: How Small and Midsize Organisations Can Prepare for the New Economy, many SMEs in APAC said they have made moderate progress toward digital transformation (39%).