HR and talent management is leading tech adoption in SMEs

SMEs in the region seem to understand that the sense of urgency to digitally transform their businesses will give them an advantage through the pandemic and beyond.

While the vision of the 'new normal' after the pandemic is still forming, one thing we can be certain of is that technology is set to play an increasingly critical role in helping businesses, especially SMEs in APAC, achieve success in the future.

According to SAP's new study Digital Resilient, and Experience-driven: How Small and Midsize Organisations Can Prepare for the New Economy, many SMEs in APAC said they have made moderate progress toward digital transformation (39%).