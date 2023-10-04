IBM implements SAP SuccessFactors for AusNet

IBM Consulting has implemented SAP SuccesFactors for AusNet, to streamline the energy delivery network's human resource work.

SAP SuccessFactors replaces a legacy IT system for AusNet, that was causing difficulties in effective compliance for enterprise workplace agreements, due to lack of controls.

The older systems were siloed and created inefficient and time-consuming processess for AusNet's 1300 employees.

As part of the SuccessFactors implementation, IBM Consulting consolidated 38 business processes, from three systems into one over a period of ten months.

“We wanted to modernise the processes and systems that underpin our employee experience, removing silos, streamlining processes, and making it easier for our employees to get their work done," Ausnet's head of people systems and enablement, Bernie Repacholi, said.

“In partnership with IBM we took a human-centered design process to co-create a solution, underpinned by SAP, that would help to future-proof our business by better meeting the needs of our people," Repacholi said.

"This includes reducing time spent on administrative tasks to free up staff to focus on more strategic initiatives and incorporate stronger controls and compliance to ensure accurate review of enterprise workplace agreements," he added.

IBM Consulting Australia's SuccessFactors practice lead Wes Dunn said his organisation worked as one team with AusNet and SAP to come up with a unique solution.

“By utilising our proprietary IBM Consulting SAP SuccessFactors Accelerator for Utilities we were able to revamp and streamline legacy processes saving employees time and helping to create a more efficient way of working. Importantly the new system provides managers with access to analytics, enabling them to quickly review attendances, absences, turnover and workflow statistics," Dunn said.

The SuccessFactors implementation is expected to save AusNet, which manages power distribution and transmission networks for 1.5 million Victorian customers, $2.1 million over five years.

SAP SuccessFactors is a subsidiary of the enterprise software multinational's SAP America division, which bought the cloud-based HR management company in 2011.