Former CRN Editor, Helen Frost, uses her extensive, interim experience to offer up this beginner's guide to facing the media. Media training 101 provides advice on how to interact with journalists, including what to do and what not to do. Some of the biggest on-camera gaffes in history, from world leaders, come from failing the basics and being ill prepared, so take heed!

