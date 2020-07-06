Microlearning: What it is and 10 Reasons Why it's Best for Company Training

Microlearning is proving to be a simple and effective form of company training for many reasons. Unsplash

Company training can be the bane of participants and organisers alike. On the one hand, organisers often face the choice of herding a grumpy, unwilling workforce (that may be spread across states, countries and continents) into one centralised location at great expense and with supreme logistical prowess. On the other, everybody has a different propensity for learning meaning fast learners will get bored and slow learners will tune out. These are just two reasons why HR and L&D professionals should consider using Microlearning.

Microlearning is a form of eLearning where lessons are presented in short, easy-to-digest, repeatable, bite-sized chunks. It’s effective because it focuses on one brief topic at a time and has fewer barriers to completion due to lessons only taking minutes to complete.