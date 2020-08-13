Channel Academy, an essential learning hub for people like you in the IT industry!

Exploring four key pillars of business: Sales, Marketing, Finance and HR.

M.Tech Profile: Yong Foo - Insights into the Cybersecurity Market

By on
M.Tech Profile: Yong Foo - Insights into the Cybersecurity Market
M.Tech, as a business, grew double digits in the first half of this year.
Photo by chris panas on Unsplash

Yong Foo is Regional Director of M.Tech and he’s been with the company his entire working life! We discuss his career journey plus insights into the recent months of the cybersecurity and network performance market.

I started at M.Tech in 2011 as an engineer in Singapore. I worked myself through the sales floor and got posted to Hong Kong for two years. I got posted to Australia last year to be the Regional Director for M.Tech. M.Tech was my first job.

Thank you for your interest. To continue engaging with our exclusive content please answer a few details about yourself and your industry below, and we invite you to join our Channel Academy by creating your free CRN Account. This will provide you lifetime access to our exciting Channel Academy content and join our CRN community!

Already have an account? to access Channel Academy.

My Details

First Name *
Last Name *
Email *
Phone *
Company Name *
Country *
State *

Industry Details

Job Function: *
Job Title: *
Primary Business: *
Company Size: *
Primary Content Preference: *

My Login


I have read and accept the privacy policy and terms and conditions and by submitting my email address I agree to receive the CRN newsletter and receive special offers on behalf of CRN, nextmedia and its valued partners.

More from CRN Channel Academy

Why Marketing Account Managers Must Evolve or Perish

Why Marketing Account Managers Must Evolve or Perish

 By Grace Ong
How Multinationals are Putting the 'Personal' in Personalised Learning

How Multinationals are Putting the 'Personal' in Personalised Learning

 By Priya Sunil
Tips for Transitioning Back to the Workplace

Tips for Transitioning Back to the Workplace

 By Bill Zeng
3 Ways to Get Your ICT Salespeople to Push Past Being &#8216;Consultative&#8217;

3 Ways to Get Your ICT Salespeople to Push Past Being ‘Consultative’

 By Sidney Minassian

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?