Nutanix CIO exits amidst software misuse probe

Nutanix said its Senior Vice President and chief information officer Wendy Pfeiffer, a six-year company veteran, is suddenly leaving the hyperconverged cloud infrastructure provider, which is in the midst of an internal probe for improperly using licensed software for “a multi-year period. “

The company hosted an all-hands meeting on Friday where it announced Pfefifer’s unexpected departure, a source close to Nutanix told CRN.

Earlier this week, Pfeiffer was a featured panelist at the Wall Street Journal’s CIO Network Summit in Palo Alto, California.

“Wendy is leaving to pursue an opportunity outside of Nutanix,’ the company said in a statement to CRN.

“We thank Wendy for her service during her tenure.”

CRN reached out to Pfeiffer but had not receive a response back at press time.

The company did not respond to questions about her replacement.

Pfeiffer is a board member at Google cloud solution provider SADA, cybersecurity software provider Qualys and the American Gaming Association.

She previously had leadership roles with Yahoo, where she was head of the advanced development division’s data privacy office and business technology programs and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix.

Pfeiffer’s sudden exit comes just two days after the firm received a notice of deficiency from the Nasdaq over its failure to meet Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing guidelines.

That notice of deficiency comes 11 days after Nutanix disclosed that it was unable to file its 10-Q with the SEC as a result of a software misuse investigation.

“What we discovered is that certain evaluation software from one of our third-party providers ... which is intended for evaluation purposes, was instead used for validation, interoperability testing and proof of concepts over a multi-year period,” Nutanix chief financial officer Rukmini Sivaraman said.

“Because of that we weren’t able to disclose expense information on the call and we have announced that we expect to be unable to file our 10-Q in a timely manner,given that we want to make sure this is resolved first,” Sivaraman added.

Nasdaq is giving Nutanix 60 days to file a plan that explains how it plans to “regain compliance” with its SEC filing obligations.

Nutanix said the letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The letter states that Nutanix has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

If Nasdaq officials accept the plan, they can give Nutanix six months from the due date to make good on the filing, in this case, September 11 US time of this year.

If Nasdaq officials decline Nutanix plan, the company can appeal the decision.

Nutanix has hired a lawyer from outside the company to investigate what it may owe the undisclosed software vendor.

Nutanix released selected preliminary numbers for its second fiscal quarter ended January 31 that showed revenue growth of 18 per cent, surging to US$486.5 million up from US$413.1 million a year ago.

Annual recurring revenue was up 32 per cent year over year to US$1.38 billion in the quarter.