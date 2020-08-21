Channel Academy, an essential learning hub for people like you in the IT industry!

Photoshop for free

By on
Photoshop for free
Pixlr is intuitive and powerful and free. A premium version, with no ads and more features, is $4.90 per month.
Pixlr

Seated comfortably under the Inmagine creative ecosystem is Pixlr - which has a sole mission to make design easy and accessible to all. Since the acquisition in 2017, the world’s most widely used cloud and mobile photo editing suite offers over ten million royalty free stock content exclusively to Subscribers to deliver smarter, faster and easier design experiences.

To date it has garnered tens of millions of monthly users, and is currently leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionise content creation.   It has been downloaded over 130m times and has served more than 500m users. Largely targeting the creative community, the platform lures in the attention of largely influencers, graphic designers, art directors, photographers, small medium business owners, entrepreneurs, social media content producers, marketers, freelance designers, and of course students.

HR and talent management is leading tech adoption in SMEs

HR and talent management is leading tech adoption in SMEs
 By Robert Blain

 By Robert Blain
How you can address workplace safety, OHS & injury prevention in the remote working age

How you can address workplace safety, OHS & injury prevention in the remote working age
 By Scott Coleman

 By Scott Coleman
How to Manage Work-Related Grievances Remotely

How to Manage Work-Related Grievances Remotely
 By Staff Writers

 By Staff Writers
How image-based marketing has changed in a COVID world

How image-based marketing has changed in a COVID world
 By Kate Rourke

 By Kate Rourke

