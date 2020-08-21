Photoshop for free

Pixlr is intuitive and powerful and free. A premium version, with no ads and more features, is $4.90 per month. Pixlr

Seated comfortably under the Inmagine creative ecosystem is Pixlr - which has a sole mission to make design easy and accessible to all. Since the acquisition in 2017, the world’s most widely used cloud and mobile photo editing suite offers over ten million royalty free stock content exclusively to Subscribers to deliver smarter, faster and easier design experiences.

To date it has garnered tens of millions of monthly users, and is currently leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionise content creation. It has been downloaded over 130m times and has served more than 500m users. Largely targeting the creative community, the platform lures in the attention of largely influencers, graphic designers, art directors, photographers, small medium business owners, entrepreneurs, social media content producers, marketers, freelance designers, and of course students.