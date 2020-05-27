Results of COVID-19 Impact Study
By Staff Writers on May 27, 2020 9:01AM
In late April, Channel Dynamics contributed to a global channel survey, coordinated by our US based alliance partner – The Channel Company, by interviewing local Solution Providers/MSPs to get their insights from an ANZ perspective.
The aim of the survey was to talk to customer facing solution providers of all sizes to see how COVID-19 was, or was not, impacting their business, both in the present context and the medium term of 3-6 months.