Rockwell Automation appoints APAC new channel chief

Industrial automation company Rockwell Automation has appointed a new regional channel chief for the Asia Pacific region.

Reporting to Scott Wooldridge, Rockwell's Sydney based APAC president, Shovan Sengupta will be stationed in Singapore.

Sengupta will oversee collaboration with key distributors, systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers and technology partners.

Prior to the regional vice president role, Sengupta held the APAC channel director position at Rockwell Automation.

At Rockwell Automation, Sengupta implemented the Fiix Partner Pilot and Information Software Value-Added Reseller programs.

He is a Schneider Electric veteran, having spent almost 17 years with the global data centre infrastructure company before moving to Rockwell in 2020.

The American company says it has 26,000 employees in over a 100 countries.

He takes over after Don Shoemaker who has been promoted to vice president of market access for North America at Rockwell Automation.