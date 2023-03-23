ServiceNow’s Now Platform Utah pushes AI, optimisation envelope

Digital workflow technology developer ServiceNow has rolled out the Now Platform Utah release, with an aim of making it easier for the company’s channel partners to automate more of their customers’ processes.

ServiceNow is all about being a platform on which companies can build digital businesses, Erica Volini, the company's channel chief said.

“The Utah release is all about helping our customers get to business outcomes faster through digitisation and through what we’re calling purposeful automation,” Volini told CRN.

“We believe automation is one of the most powerful trends over the next decade, and we’ve included a lot of enhanced features to make automation even more impactful.”

[Related: ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott On ‘Bold’ Expansion Plans, Innovations, New Chairman Role]

ServiceNow typically introduces two major releases in a year, each named after a geographical area in alphabetical order.

Prior to Utah, the company last year released the Tokyo platform.

Volini said there are two specific areas that will be most important as it relates to automation going forward: process and workforce optimisation.

“We have some process optimization capabilities already inherent in ServiceNow,” she said.

“But they’ve mainly been focused on areas like IT and ITSM [IT service management]," Volini added.

"What we’ve done with the Utah release is use AI to expand process optimisation pretty much across our platform," she said.

"And that allows our partners to quickly figure out where are there process inefficiencies and what are the recommendations to fix them," Volini said.

For that reason, solution providers can help their customers know what they need to get to the time to value quickly because they can focus on moving the needle on digital transformation, Volini said.

“Partners can now use process optimisation across our platform and understand where the inefficiencies exist, how can they fix them, and then we can use our platform to fix those processes,” she said.

As an example, Volini cited ServiceNow itself, which discovered over 70 inefficiencies across the company’s 900 business processes, including the fact that 74 per cent of its submitted human resources cases were recategorised incorrectly, which delayed the department’s responses to employees.

“When we figured that out, when we ran this process optimisation AI capability, we identified that inefficiency, we were able to speed up time to resolution by 40 per cent,” she said.

“We got a 30 per cent productivity gain for the folks who were resolving those cases. And we’re driving higher employee NPS [Net Promoter Score].”

That AI capability stems from ServiceNow’s use of machine learning to continually look at the Now platform’s processes to understand where the inefficiencies are, Volini said.

“And with our smart process automation, we’re even smarter and quicker at identifying where those gaps are,” she said.

With the new Now Platform Utah release, ServiceNow is also focused on bringing workforce optimisation across shared services environments so businesses can improve things like optimising their workforces, rebalancing workflows and maximising the quality of work being performed by employees, Volini said.

Businesses are already implementing some aspects of workforce optimisation in things like field service management where it can be used to redirect employees’ time in the field to make sure they are solving the most urgent issues, she said.

“Now we’re applying that broadly across shared services inside an organisation so that we can quickly figure out how do we redeploy the workforce and improve that productivity,” she said.

"Huge benefit" for partners

“Our partners are going into our customers, who are saying, ‘We want to drive digital transformation,’” she said.

“Our partners need to figure out where the opportunities are, create the case for change and go and execute. With process and workforce optimisation, we’re essentially handing our partners a tool they can use to get the identification of those issues done really quickly so they can build the business case.”

The Now Platform Utah release also offers a simplified experience with a new user interface for agent and admin personas, Volini said.

Agent personas are those who answer calls on behalf of the customers, which will now be able to use a variety of brand identities, colours and images to personalise the user experience for their own business and make ServiceNow feel an integral part of how their companies operate, she said.

There are also new capabilities aimed at organisational agility, such as a new health and safety incident management offering, Volini said.

That will enable businesses to more quickly respond and resolve incidents such as accidents on the factory floor, she said.

“This obviously matters to the employee experience, and it’s critical from a compliance standpoint. … We’re going to allow customers to be able to examine these incidents in a centralised workspace so that they really understand what’s going on,” she said.

“Is there something we need to change with regard to our workplaces to make it safer for our employees? How do we get in front of those risks and vulnerabilities that might exist in our workspace and deal with that?”

The new health and safety incident management offering gives partners a way to work with existing customers on expanding the services they provide, Volini said.

“Our partners can have now have a conversation with the head of health and safety at their customer and say, ‘Hey, I know you’re using ServiceNow for ITSM and HR, but have you considered it for health and safety incident management?” she said.

“And what we want our partners to understand is that with every one of these releases, Utah included, we’re giving them more capabilities that they can bring to their customers to expand the value of the Now platform and, in turn, expand the relationship that our partners can build with customers because they can work with more stakeholders across the enterprise.”