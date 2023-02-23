Shopify revamps partner engagement as competition heats up

Retail ecommerce provider Shopify has revamped its Australian Partner Program offering incentives for reinvesting in the business, enhanced global certification programmes and new network expansion opportunities.

Under the changes, Shopify is expanding its program incentives to reward partners with offers to earn up to six-figure dollar amounts in 2023 through revenue share and promotions to re-invest back into their business.

Shopify has also unveiled joint marketing and co-selling programs to assist the partner network to close more deals.

“To recognise and enhance their offerings, we’re making a commitment to include partners in every possible engagement," Bobby Morrison, chief revenue officer at Shopify said.

Our continued investment in our partner ecosystem is anchored by a singular goal, helping our partners win more business, based on what they’ve told us they need most,” he added.

Shopify has recently released over 100 new product updates and is launching a debut certification program for Shopify partners, for both business foundation and technical ones.

Eight new Shopify certification courses and specialisation badges will help partners quickly upskill their teams with modules on products and business fundamentals like introduction to data, marketing, and developer opportunities.

Shopify will also invest more heavily in direct partner engagement with education and in-person events including a Partner Education Day on April 4.

Globally, Shopify is expanding its logistics and fulfillment services as it aims to compete with Amazon, offering an alternative e-commerce solutions to retailers.

Last year Shopify invested in San-Francisco-based freight forwarder Flexport and both companies announced in early February that they have jointly created a new app for shippers.

“Shopify and Flexport share a joint vision of breaking down global supply chain barriers for businesses of all sizes," Aaron Brown, chief executive of Shopify Logistics said.

"The Flexport app’s integration with Shopify and the Shopify Fulfillment Network app enables any merchant to connect their supply chain to Shop Promise, without requiring any supply chain expertise,” Brown said.

Shopify acquired warehouse automation company 6 River Systems for US$450 million in September 2019 and in May 2022 it acquired shipping services provider Deliverr for US$2.1 billion..