Channel Academy, an essential learning hub for people like you in the IT industry!

Exploring four key pillars of business: Sales, Marketing, Finance and HR.

The three strategies for ransomware resiliency

By on
The three strategies for ransomware resiliency
Ultimately, the threat is real, and the opportunity to prepare is upon us. With the right preparation, these steps can increase your resiliency.
Photo by Michael Geiger on Unsplash

Ransomware attacks were proliferating long before 2020’s various crises manifested. Now, however, the desperate environment that societies find themselves in, has acted as a perfect breeding ground for scams and ransomware attackers. Organisations are subsequently under an ever-increasing threat of attack. The question is no longer if you'll be attacked, but when. Fortunately, Veeam is here to help your organisation protect against ransomware attacks by utilising three strategies: education, implementation and remediation.

Each of these strategies have their own disciplines which each possess ongoing requirements for re-assessing and adjusting implementations in order to increase resiliency. Many organisations will also have entities and personas spread across multiple departments, which use different tools and have different stakeholders that all need to be involved. To operate successful resiliency, an holistic approach should be undertaken: one that encompasses all entities spread across the entire organisation and is supported by management.

Thank you for your interest. To continue engaging with our exclusive content please answer a few details about yourself and your industry below, and we invite you to join our Channel Academy by creating your free CRN Account. This will provide you lifetime access to our exciting Channel Academy content and join our CRN community!

Already have an account? Log in to your account to access Channel Academy.
Create Account

My Details

First Name *
Last Name *
Email *
Phone *
Company Name *
Country *
State *

Industry Details

Job Function: *
Job Title: *
Primary Business: *
Company Size: *
Primary Content Preference: *

My Login


I have read and accept the privacy policy and terms and conditions and by submitting my email address I agree to receive the CRN newsletter and receive special offers on behalf of CRN, nextmedia and its valued partners.

More from CRN Channel Academy

3 strategies for ransomware resiliency

3 strategies for ransomware resiliency

 By Staff Writers
What is PR and why does your organisation need it?

What is PR and why does your organisation need it?

 By Helen Frost
5 do&#8217;s and don&#8217;ts when marketing your business

5 do’s and don’ts when marketing your business

 By Helen Frost
How MSSPs can reap the benefits of recurring revenue with Fortinet

How MSSPs can reap the benefits of recurring revenue with Fortinet

 By Staff Writers

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?