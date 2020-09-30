The three strategies for ransomware resiliency

Ultimately, the threat is real, and the opportunity to prepare is upon us. With the right preparation, these steps can increase your resiliency.

Ransomware attacks were proliferating long before 2020’s various crises manifested. Now, however, the desperate environment that societies find themselves in, has acted as a perfect breeding ground for scams and ransomware attackers. Organisations are subsequently under an ever-increasing threat of attack. The question is no longer if you'll be attacked, but when. Fortunately, Veeam is here to help your organisation protect against ransomware attacks by utilising three strategies: education, implementation and remediation.

Each of these strategies have their own disciplines which each possess ongoing requirements for re-assessing and adjusting implementations in order to increase resiliency. Many organisations will also have entities and personas spread across multiple departments, which use different tools and have different stakeholders that all need to be involved. To operate successful resiliency, an holistic approach should be undertaken: one that encompasses all entities spread across the entire organisation and is supported by management.