Being forced into working remotely has taught businesses and workers a lot of lessons that they might otherwise have taken years to learn. Unsplash

Transitioning employees back to the office isn’t as simple as throwing the doors open and expecting people to be back at their desks. Ways of working and expectations around hygiene and workplace safety have fundamentally changed.

Department of Health in many countries have published guidelines on reopening workplaces, focusing on people, space, sanitisation, record keeping.