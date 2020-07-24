Tips & Tricks for Providing Partner Enablement Via Webcam

We must adapt to the new work without getting lazy with our appearance. Unsplash

Last month I wrote about how Channel Sales will change in what many are calling the new normal. And like people who progresses through the 7 stages of grief after a loss, so too is our industry progressing through the loss of “the way things were” and learning to accept and adapt.

The real indicator for channel organisations is the shift in language… from “we’ll think about that when things get back to normal” to “we need to act now”. And one of the most interesting aspects for me is partner enablement. Because we’ve been doing partner enablement remotely for years. Webinars aren’t new. Screen sharing isn’t new. And yet it feels very different. So what’s changed?