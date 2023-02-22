Veeam appoints new finance boss

Global backup and data protection vendor Veeam has appointed Dustin Driggs, formerly of Barracuda Networks, as its new chief financial officer.

Driggs is an industry veteran with 30 years' of experience, who worked at Cisco and PwC prior to his roles at Barracuda and Veeam.

He replaces Chuck Garner who is leaving Veeam after over four years in the top finance role at the company.

Garner led the US$5 billion sale of Veeam venture capital firm Insight Partners in 2020.

Claiming some 450,000 customers the backup and restore company has "well over US$1 billion" in recurring revenue, its chief executive Anand Eswaran said.

Veeam recently launched its new Data Platform, a single solution to deliver data security, recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities.

VAST Data recently partnered with Veeam for the latter company's Data Platform, to help organisations mitigate the risk of extended downtime due to ransomware attacks.

Managed service provider Somerville said it will offer offsite/offline immutable backups for cyber insurance purposes, and to simplify regulatory compliance enabling organisations to restore accidentally deleted data in Microsoft 365.