Channel Academy, an essential learning hub for people like you in the IT industry!

Exploring four key pillars of business: Sales, Marketing, Finance and HR.

Why Marketing Account Managers Must Evolve or Perish

By on
Why Marketing Account Managers Must Evolve or Perish
With clients and agencies changing at an aggressive pace, account management needs to embrace the future, now.
Unsplash

Account management in today’s era is not solely about marketing, digital or creative anymore. It has all blurred into one. This then leaves account managers in a precarious position where no one really understands what they do, and as such, they run the risk of being axed.

A study by brand consultancy Hall & Partners titled "The Future of Account Management" also adds that the function of account management has become overcomplicated with multiple levels within one agency or team, with overlapping roles and responsibilities. It is a structure that implies breadth over multiple accounts rather than a depth of knowledge on a few accounts. This then leads to clients wondering who is responsible for the work – especially in large teams. Moreover, if teams cannot explain and justify each individual role, it is difficult to justify the cost of the team.

Thank you for your interest. To continue engaging with our exclusive content please answer a few details about yourself and your industry below, and we invite you to join our Channel Academy by creating your free CRN Account. This will provide you lifetime access to our exciting Channel Academy content and join our CRN community!

Already have an account? to access Channel Academy.

My Details

First Name *
Last Name *
Email *
Phone *
Company Name *
Country *
State *

Industry Details

Job Function: *
Job Title: *
Primary Business: *
Company Size: *
Primary Content Preference: *

My Login


I have read and accept the privacy policy and terms and conditions and by submitting my email address I agree to receive the CRN newsletter and receive special offers on behalf of CRN, nextmedia and its valued partners.

More from CRN Channel Academy

Why Marketing Account Managers Must Evolve or Perish

Why Marketing Account Managers Must Evolve or Perish

 By Grace Ong
Tips for Transitioning Back to the Workplace

Tips for Transitioning Back to the Workplace

 By Bill Zeng
3 Ways to Get Your ICT Salespeople to Push Past Being &#8216;Consultative&#8217;

3 Ways to Get Your ICT Salespeople to Push Past Being ‘Consultative’

 By Sidney Minassian
Fortinet&#8217;s Tim Fitzgerald talks channel

Fortinet’s Tim Fitzgerald talks channel

 By Staff Writers

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?