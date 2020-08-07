Why Marketing Account Managers Must Evolve or Perish

With clients and agencies changing at an aggressive pace, account management needs to embrace the future, now. Unsplash

Account management in today’s era is not solely about marketing, digital or creative anymore. It has all blurred into one. This then leaves account managers in a precarious position where no one really understands what they do, and as such, they run the risk of being axed.

A study by brand consultancy Hall & Partners titled "The Future of Account Management" also adds that the function of account management has become overcomplicated with multiple levels within one agency or team, with overlapping roles and responsibilities. It is a structure that implies breadth over multiple accounts rather than a depth of knowledge on a few accounts. This then leads to clients wondering who is responsible for the work – especially in large teams. Moreover, if teams cannot explain and justify each individual role, it is difficult to justify the cost of the team.