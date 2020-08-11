For the channel, Cradlepoint has launched the industry's first business and technical framework to help partners build a successful Wireless WAN and 5G practice based on its NetCloud Service. Unsplash

Similarly, 5G will be the catalyst to usher in a new era for wide-area networking—the Wireless WAN era.

5G for business is a gamechanger.

Cradlepoint is delivering the industry's first and most comprehensive 5G for Business wireless edge solution, with Australia being the first market globally to make the solution available.

For the channel, Cradlepoint has launched the industry's first business and technical framework to help partners build a successful Wireless WAN and 5G practice based on its NetCloud Service.

Use cases for partners to sell Cradlepoint’s 5G for Business Solution

Use case #1: Primary Wireless is an excellent use case for sites that require the full flexibility of a wireless WAN and the performance of 5G. Organisations that are growing, frequently change locations, have poor wired options, or have large national footprints are ideal users. Recent natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic have shown the importance of this kind of flexibility.

Use case #2: Wireless Failover is critical for organisations that rely upon outside connections to run their business—which seems to be most businesses. Cloud applications, POS systems, and employee systems are dependent upon always-on WAN connections. Often dual wired links share the same trench or terminate into the same local node. With a wireless connection, construction accidents and shared pathways are minimised. Tens of thousands of customers worldwide are using wireless broadband as a failover solution for wired connections.

Use case #3: Bandwidth Augmentation (or Hybrid Network) is an excellent option for sites that require a diverse failover path and need more bandwidth. A wireless link can be turned up immediately. Here, an organisation uses both wired and wireless connections simultaneously. Each link can be assigned to a traffic type or can be effectively bonded with advanced SD-WAN solutions.

Business benefits for your customers

Businesses that could only use 4G LTE to fail over its most critical traffic can now use wireless to fail over all of its traffic. Organisations using wireless video for facial recognition can deploy machine recognition. Firefighters who today can use mobile-based sensors can now have building diagrams stitched together and fed into their masks, allowing them to virtually see through the smoke.

The real-life benefits for your customers are limited only by their imaginations.

With indications that IT leaders globally are planning to integrate 5G into their WAN infrastructures, there is a significant opportunity now for partners to catch the next big wave in WAN transformation.