A trusted cloud advisor for the independent software vendor

For many ISVs, the process of staying up to date with the leading cloud platforms can be a challenge but one Australian company is working to solve the problem.

Melbourne-based Haylix understands that ISV’s need to focus on their applications but this can sometimes lead to cloud best practices being overlooked.

Unfortunately, the chaos is only realised when there is a critical outage, a security breach, compliance litigation, or consumption cost bill-shock.

Haylix partners with ISVs to reign in this ‘Cloud Chaos’.

While the transition to the cloud has brought obvious benefit to public and private sector organisations, not to mention the independent software vendors (ISV) who support them, it has highlighted that it is not a lift-and-shift then set-and-forget process.

Thankfully, that is an area in which there is help available. Haylix understands the challenges of ‘Cloud Chaos’. The company was founded on engineering services through our hosted data centre services in 2007.

By 2014, Haylix had become an early adopter of public cloud, closing its last data centre in 2017. The company now operates as a trusted advisor and cloud consulting partner to customers across Australia and New Zealand.

The situation

Recently, a leading Australian digital marketing agency was suffering from the business challenges caused by Cloud Chaos. The company had acquired a cloud-based application as part of a merger in 2019. The application was popular, with large retailers, and major airlines among its customers. The application was also profitable for the business.

The challenge

Supporting the application was a challenge because of the important role the application played for its customers. Clients required a high level of performance, and availability. Since the agency had inherited the code, not developed it themselves, the application was somewhat of an enigma to them.

The recommendation

The agency engaged Haylix to conduct an assessment. Using BEST PRACTICE by Haylix the application was compared against best practices in the cloud across five areas: Cost, Performance, Stability, Security and Operations.

Following the audit, detailed recommendations for ensuring success were provided based on the remediation of high, medium, and low priorities.

The shared success

After implementing those recommendations, Haylix was able to deliver the digital agency a 30 percent reduction in monthly infrastructure costs, significantly increased security, a streamlined DevOps process, and importantly a 24/7 99.95 percent uptime guarantee.

You are not alone

This story is not unique. In the last fifteen years, the drive to move applications originally designed for on-premise operations to the cloud, or stand-up new ‘born-in-the-cloud’ solutions, has been all but overwhelming.

A 2020 study by information technology analysts IDC found cloud computing now represents a third of all IT spending. Fellow analysts, Gartner, predict worldwide spending on public cloud services will rise to around US$400 billion this year.

However, that speed of adoption comes at a cost. Not all cloud applications are created equal. Even the best native cloud application requires regular attention in order to stay current as cloud platforms evolve.

Forrester predicts a spike in demand for native cloud applications with 25 percent of developers using serverless and nearly 30 percent will use containers regularly by the end of 2021, creating a spike in global demand for both multi-cloud container development platforms and public-cloud container/serverless services.

Haylix offers a range of services to support ISVs, including:

MANAGED CLOUD for ISV

Product innovation being slowed by cloud chaos? We have you covered with Haylix Automate, DevOps Engineering, all backed by Haylix Monitoring & Support.

BEST PRACTICE by Haylix

Our team of specialists will assess and report the health of your cloud infrastructure, detailing critical issues, areas for optimisation and resolving areas that deviate from best practice.

HAYLIX CORE

Our 99.95 percent uptime guarantee is maintained through market leading proactive monitoring tools. It is backed by our expert team of experienced DevOps engineers and Cloud Architects giving your business access to our knowledge team.

HAYLIX MIGRATE

Whether you have selected a platform or are currently evaluating options, our team of migration specialists can assist in making sure the transition to your new service occurs smoothly and efficiently.

HAYLIX SECURE

Provides a fully managed, plug and play experience, transforming machine data into actionable insights and executive-friendly reports. You do not need to maintain multiple security tools and run complex investigations, as Haylix Secure establishes context for all security events in your organisation, automatically correlating data from multiple sources and investigating anomalies. Backed by a 24/7 security operations centre with trained and experienced security specialists who work 24x7x365 to deliver true cyber defence for your business.

Strategic Workshops by Haylix

Haylix will keep your environment in step with changing customer requirements by meeting with your internal and external development partners to discover ways to further automate, innovate and optimise your environment to keep it performing at full capacity.