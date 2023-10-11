Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) accelerates Digital Age Networking strategy

Across Australia, ALE has always been a trusted brand for its mission critical telephony, unified communications and cloud collaboration solutions. As organisations accelerate their transformation agenda in a post-Covid landscape, ALE is ramping up focus on its Digital Age Networking strategy to help customers ensure a robust, secure and automated foundation for digital innovation.

“ALE is deeply committed to working closely with our loyal partners to enable our customers to modernize and transform their operations across Australia.” said Guy Kelly, ALE’s Network Business Lead for Australia and New Zealand. “We know that streamlining operations and digital enablement are key priorities for transformation programs, and our Digital Age Networking solutions offer a modern and unique value proposition that brings operational efficiency to the customers’ environments.”

At the core of the vendor’s solution is a high-performance autonomous network that automates service provision and operations, ensuring optimal performance and seamless user experience across both wired and wireless. ALE’s network portfolio includes next generation controllerless Wi-Fi, all under one unified management platform in the cloud, on-premise or hybrid. Modern AIOPS duties are taken care of with Network Advisor, and ALE also caters for hybrid passive optical LAN and SD-WAN / SASE requirements through partnerships with Nokia and Versa.

Digital Age Networking is further strengthened by automated detection, categorisation, segmentation, and continuous monitoring of IoT devices at scale. ALE’s intelligent fabric (iFab) and zero trust approach ensures that all network elements are contained appropriately, whilst enabling advanced functionality and interoperability. The fabric automation is enabled using the robust and efficient Shortest Path Bridging (SPB) protocol, a non-blocking architecture that allows for reliable communications, rapid convergence and alternative topologies that can be difficult with traditional designs.

ALE’s holistic network portfolio means businesses do not have to acquire disparate systems and can apply a consistent approach to security and network policies across the board. Businesses can rely on ALE’s track record for mission-critical environments and rugged conditions such as those experienced in Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare and Mining.

ALE offers a Network-as-a-Service model, endowing channel partners and their customers with a degree of flexibility and control not commonly found in comparable market offerings.

Expanding distribution agreement to forge closer ties and enable the reseller community

ALE provides its Digital Age Networking Solutions, based on its IoT-enabling and autonomous networks, to resellers in Australia and New Zealand through a quickly growing distribution and partner ecosystem. Part of the ALE growth strategy includes onboarding new Value-Added Distributors such as Wavelink and Auroz.

In May 2023, Wavelink expanded its distribution agreement with ALE to cover mobility/WIFI, networking and unified network management, including Network as a Service. On the back of this expansion specific marketing, sales strategy and channel program were put in place. Wavelink has also gained deeper access to ALE’s technical resources, training programs and support services.

“Our team is product and market intimate and is highly responsive to the needs of our reseller partner ecosystem,” said Jonathan Ordman, Chief Marketing Officer, Wavelink. “Our core values are to put the customer first, to work as one team, to be adaptable and to be effective communicators with our customers.”

Wavelink offers a range of channel services, including enablement programs, pre- and post-sales support, channel planning, sales incentives, lead generation activities, webinars, live events plus a range of staging and deployment professional service offerings.

In December 2022, Auroz expanded its distribution agreement with ALE. The agreement covers the full communication and networking suite from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise as well as services to ALEs channel partners across Australia.

Business Partners deliver results

Sydney-headquartered Nexon Asia-Pacific, which has partnered with ALE since its establishment in Australia 20 years ago and won the ALE 2022 Vertical Growth Award for its outstanding performance in the Healthcare sector, recognises the commercial and technical benefits of working with ALE.

“We’re able to port solutions or ideas to ALE and come up with bespoke opportunities, designs and financial packages for our customers,” said Tony Mahony, Queensland state manager, Nexon Asia-Pacific.

Mahony believes businesses in the mid-market should be further educated about ALE’s networking pedigree. “Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has thrived for more than 100 years, and it’s success is built on the backbone of solid technical capability, with networking and communications products that excel in mission-critical environments such as hospitals.”

For Nexon Asia-Pacific, operating without ALE is unthinkable. “It’s a working relationship that has been there since we started and we’ve both transformed along the way,” said Mahony. “Over the last five years, ALE has worked extremely hard to build out the channel model to meet the changing market, and post-pandemic, has adapted to focus even harder on helping us meet our customer’s requirements.”

Set up for success

ALE’s Partner Program includes free in depth sales and pre-sales training for Sales and Premium Partners, and co-investment for a lab and demonstration systemor Service Specialist Partners.

The vendor also has an onboarding program to facilitate post-sales certifications, as well as co-investment in marketing and lead generation activities. Customised professional services and channel marketing support round out the program.

“Our mature networking portfolio and flexible partner program help our partner community to on-board more efficiently and easily adopt new products and services in support of their customers,” said Paul Pan, Channel Sales Manager, ALE. “Because we deliver our network portfolio solely through the channel, we help partners expand their footprint within existing customers and provide compelling offerings to prospects. Our channel program includes various incentives and measures to support our partners with their readiness to provide and support our solutions in the A/NZ Market.”