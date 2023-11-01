Barracuda’s security portfolio give MSPs teeth to help customers overcome cybersecurity challenges

Many channel businesses are keen to expand into managed services but are constrained by shortfalls in expertise and resources. However, a compelling option is available for businesses that want to transition into managed services to meet the high demands.

Barracuda MSP, the managed service provider (MSP)-dedicated business unit of Barracuda Networks, enables channel businesses to provide comprehensive, effective managed security services.

Barracuda MSP’s security offerings include multi-layered security across all major attack surfaces, data protection, and an MSP platform (Barracuda XDR) that’s backed by an always-on Security Operations Centre (SOC).

Barracuda XDR, or extended detection and response, is a proactive, integrated approach to cybersecurity based on a holistic view of a customer’s digital estate, enabling early detection and rapid response to security threats.

“Our platform, solutions and (SOC) enable MSPs to offer managed security services at a time when threat actors are stepping up the level and sophistication of their activities. With people skilled in the field scarced, Barracuda XDR enables MSPs to command premium service offerings without overexerting their existing employers,” explains Alexander Anketell, Sales Engineer, Barracuda MSP (APAC)

According to the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre, the number of cybercrime reports received in 2021/22 grew 13% over the previous financial year. The ACSC noted that ransomware remained the most destructive cybercrime, that critical infrastructure was increasingly targeted and that the rapid exploitation of critical public vulnerabilities had become the norm.

Meanwhile, industry group AustCyber notes the challenge presented by the severe shortage of job-ready cyber security workers and estimates an additional 16,600 workers are needed by 2026.

Staying ahead of threat actors

However, Barracuda’s Managed XDR platform incorporates a range of features MSPs can leverage to bolster their managed security service offerings, while helping businesses stay ahead of technically adept, well-resourced threat actors.

These features include a single pane of glass view into the environments of customers, breaking down silos that impede a unified response to cybersecurity issues and reducing operational costs.

Through more than 40 integrations, the platform analyses billions of raw events. It leverages hundreds of proprietary detections to identify suspicious activities across businesses’ digital estate, spanning on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. AI and machine learning technologies help identify and minimise false positives, with SOC teams investigating and mitigating confirmed threats early on to reduce the impact the attacks have on the customers.

Detection rules are mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, allowing the SOC teams to better understand the behaviour of the threat and to spot any gaps that may exist in the detection methodology. Identified threats are triaged by the SOC teams, and an alert is only issued to an MSP, if action is required from the MSP. Each alert includes the threat intelligence, impacted endpoint(s) or user(s), and expertise to help mitigate and resolve the issue.

Applying an open approach to improve effectiveness

Because the Barracuda XDR platform is based on an open XDR model, rather than a vendor-specific approach, it can ingest data from and interact with a wide variety of security products from multiple vendors.

The platform also streamlines and automates security workflows through automation and orchestration response (SOAR), reducing manual effort, minimising errors and accelerating response times.

By promoting interoperability and openness, Barracuda XDR allow MSPs to select and integrate best-of-breed security solutions to meet customer needs. The platform also helps them manage and analyse fast-growing security data.

Barracuda XDR suite include:

XDR Endpoint Security - extends detection and response to endpoints and servers

XDR Email Security - monitors email security solutions to prevent spear-phishing business email compromise (BEC), account takeover, and many more.

XDR Cloud Security - monitors cloud activity for risks related to access, administrative changes, logins and brute force attacks;

XDR Network Security - monitors firewalls, intrusion detection systems and other network devices; and

XDR Server Security - collects, aggregates and normalises data from critical servers to identify potential risks

The SOC that supports the platform eliminates the need for MSPs to invest in infrastructure and skilled people.

The centre gives MSPs access to security expertise, round-the-clock monitoring, and proactive incident response that includes mitigating any damage and resolving the problem as quickly as possible.

Its teams use the Barracuda XDR to identify threats proactively, track threats across a variety of sources and locations, protect networks against a range of attacks and ensure rapid recovery by removing malicious files and registry keys and restoring damaged files and keys.

These teams operate in four divisions to provide always-on support and monitor common attack surfaces, including emails, endpoints, cloud, network and servers.

With the Barracuda XDR and its SOC, and working with Barracuda MSP, MSPs can help customers overcome the challenges presented by an increasingly sophisticated, dangerous cyber-threat environment.