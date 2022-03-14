Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud

As users mature on their cloud journey, their backup and replication needs are also transforming. And while this may mean reseller partners make fewer hardware appliance and licensed software sales, it unlocks ongoing benefits that are mutually more beneficial than one-off sales.

Reseller partners that collaborate on data backup and replication will delight their customers either with solutions that maximise their cloud and hybrid investments or bring those benefits of agility and flexibility to on-premises infrastructure.

Partners that are alert to customer organisations exploring 5G, Edge and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are also well placed to advise on solutions that leverage the greater flexibility and nuances of those platforms. And user organisations facing greater volatility and uncertainty may also benefit from the flexibility, scalability and agility from on-demand and data-centric solutions in the cloud.

A high-performance partnership made in the cloud

Which is where the partnership between the world’s biggest cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), most innovative cloud data backup and replication vendor, Veeam, and Australia’s biggest ICT distributor, Ingram Micro, helps partners accelerate their customers’ cloud transformations.

Together, we help our partners solve their customers’ most complex and critcial data challenges. With its global reach and unparallelled investment in security and innovation, AWS empowers businesses to store, access and back-up their data cheaper and more efficiently to retain their competitive edge.

AWS partner, Veeam, has a unified data backup and recovery platform for cloud, virtual and physical environments used by 385,000 customers worldwide — including three-quarters of the Fortune 500. Veeam was named a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave for Data Resiliency Solutions, Leader in 2019 OVUM Data Availability and Protection Solutions and Leader for three years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Centre Backup and Recovery Solutions. The company has 385,000 customers worldwide, including 75 per cent of the Fortune 500.

AWS and Veeam endow resellers with flexible backup and replication solutions that span their customers’ data environments, cut operational overhead and destress data management in today’s complex business environments.

No-compromises data storage and replication where and when it’s needed

By using the cloud provider’s global distributed data storage infrastructure, Veeam for AWS eliminates the constraints of on-premises solutions.

For instance, end-users determine in which AWS region they will store backups to minimise network latency for easier and faster data recovery; unlike slow on-premises tape systems, online storage recovers in milliseconds. Users in highly regulated sectors may also comply with governance mandates for backup location while managing workloads from a simple and powerful web portal wherever they are for improved data protection and portability.

Veeam for AWS gives users new recovery options, enabling them to maintain business continuity in just two steps to restore on-premises workloads to AWS. For businesses that already have most of their data in the cloud, Veeam for AWS provides cost-effective and secure cloud-native backup and recovery of Amazon EC2 instances.

Easier sell, lower costs, better result

Reseller partners can be confident that teaming Veeam on AWS will empower them to meet or exceed their customers’ most challenging contractual, governance and service-level requirements for data retention, accessibility and data residency — strong selling points to win new business.

Moreover, it ensures reseller partners can pass on the lower total cost of ownership through pay-as-you-go prices so customers pay for only what they consume, eliminating over-provision for peak demand and simplifying the sales process. Additionally, lifecycle policies automate data migration between storage tiers, minimising management complexity and further cutting costs.

As a Veeam distributor and AWS partner, Ingram Micro helps its channel partners realise the benefits of Veeam on AWS, including marketing support, training and enablement. So partners can help their customers be more confident in their data security strategy regardless of the workload’s location — accelerating the customer organisation’s cloud journey and extracting emerging revenue opportunities for the reseller partner.