Check Point’s Leo Lynch

What started with Check Point’s invention of the firewall, three decades ago, has grown into the broadest security portfolio in the industry. Our solution breadth is paramount because our customers’ attack surfaces are now wider and more complex than they’ve ever been before. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from large-scale, 5th generation, multi-vector cyber attacks, with an industry-leading catch rate for malware, ransomware and other types of attacks.

We believe that, especially today, organisations deserve to maintain productivity while staying protected in everything they do. Wherever they’re connecting to, wherever they connect from, whatever they connecting to and however they connect, privacy and organisational data must be secure and protected from any cyber threat.

Modern organisations need to recalibrate their cybersecurity approach around three main elements: securing their corporate networks and datacentres, securing their cloud environments and securing their employees (wherever they are). Check Point’s security portfolio also covers all four primary attack vectors: cloud, the remote workforce, network security and end-points. It does this using an integrated, unified management platform called, “Infinity."

With the aggressive rate of digitalisation fueled by the pandemic and the growing sophistication of cyber attacks on businesses today, the market is moving towards us. More customers are asking for help as the demands of protecting assets, workloads and information has never been more severe. As such, there’s a huge opportunity to move towards business expansion and growth, while simultaneously reducing risk.

Customers will continue to consolidate their solutions and look for best-in-class offerings that deliver the highest level of security with a prevention-first approach so they can be prepared for the 5th generation of cybersecurity. We also expect more customers to rely upon managed services, rather than self-service.

As customers consolidate, we believe there is a growing need for partners to provide a consolidated, manageable solutions like our Infinity architecture which operates across the three pillars of unified architecture, management plus threat intelligence.. These consolidation opportunities will enable partners to provide greater customer value, improve top-line and bottom-line growth and acquire new customers.

Customers are now also consuming technology in a variety of ways and the partner ecosystem must adapt, whether it’s aligning with buying preferences online (through Marketplaces) or optimizing traditional channels and distribution networks. We look for value-drivers in our partners and key areas to win together.

My message to Partners is simple: consistency and sustainability matter. Check Point is 100 per cent channel-driven. We currently work with over 400 channel partners across the APAC region and pride ourselves on being ‘partner first’ every hour of every day.

With thirty years’ industry experience, we are well positioned to enable all of our channel partners – from innovative start-ups to industry giants – to identify, nurture and secure new sales opportunities. This includes utilising best-in-class training (and industry-shadowing programs), marketing, services, enablement, certifications and tools.

We continue to expand our commitment to our partners every day with a services-led approach to support, professional and managed services, resale, co-sell and white label.

Looking ahead, two of our key focus areas across Australia and New Zealand are SMB and Cloud security, which are experiencing large growth thanks to our partners.

With increased applications and data migrations to the cloud, organisations must protect the security of data and assets. Check Point CloudGuard provides a unified cloud security platform across all public, private and hybrid cloud environments. It protects assets and workloads, including foundational, cloud, network security and continuous compliance. It operates via cloud workload and cloud applications security (WAAP) for containers and serverless functions. Plus, it provides cloud intelligence and threat hunting which allows our channel partners to provide complete cloud security solutions (or managed services) to their customers.

Small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) are also a prime target for cybercriminals – on average, 54 per cent of the attacks on SMB are successful, according to our Check Point Research. SMBs struggle with the expertise, manpower and IT budgets needed to protect against cyberattacks. For our channel partners, the opportunity is phenomenal. Check Point has made it simple for new partners to ramp up and increase revenues quickly with our wide range of security offerings, whilst ensuring that our customers have peace of mind through organisation-wide security.

Join us for the next chapter of this exciting story to grow your security business with Check Point. – Learn More.