Come to CRN's CyberSecurity Live Event!

After the great success of our first Channel Meets: UC meet-ups in Sydney and Melbourne - which dealt with Unified Communications - we are delighted to announce the next series of events:

Channel Meets: CyberSecurity.

What is Channel Meets?

Channel Meets: CyberSecurity is an exciting, interactive meet-up in a world-class venue with sumptuous views. On arrival, partners and experts will be greeted with delicious canapes and a premium drinks service that will continue throughout the event. Guests will then move into having structured discussions, in small groups, about important issues in the world of CyberSecurity. This will be followed by the group facilitator reporting the essential advice and unmissable takeaways back, to all participants, via panel discussions with industry luminaries. The event will conclude with extended networking drinks and canapés.

Where is Channel Meets: UC?

Sydney

Date: 19th July 2022

Venue: Sydney CBD

Time: 5.00pm - 9.00pm

Melbourne

Date: 12th July 2022

Venue: Melbourne CBD

Time: 5.00pm - 9.00pm

Who's saying what about Channel Meets?

Channel Meets focuses the conversation on time sensitive, relevant conversations for technology partners. Our Partners have been able to capitalise on the knowledge gained to shorten sales cycles and build short term pipeline. Channel Partners will gain current and contemporary viewpoints on the subject matter from industry experts and build relationships within a more intimate environment.

- Tony Heywood - VP ANZ, Tradewinds.

Over the past few years we have come to value in-person events more than ever and cannot wait to connect live and build relationships with partners at Channel Meets: UC. We are looking forward to sharing information about how UC tools, like our own GoTo Connect, can support our new and permanent way of flexible work through engaging sessions and networking events.

- Yvette McEnearney - Channel Director, APAC, Go To.

Who can attend Channel Meets: CyberSecurity?

CRN Channel Meets is an exclusive, invitation-only event that's open to business leaders from channel partner organisations: resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and cloud/system integrators (senior executives only). The strict eligibility criteria mean that, unfortunately, vendors and distributors are not eligible to attend unless they are sponsoring the event - so contact our ADVERTISING TEAM if you don't want to miss out! We will not accept registrations from analysts, public relations professionals or recruitment companies. If you are not sure about your eligibility, please contact events@crn.com.au.

What will Channel Meets: CyberSecurity discuss?

Channel Meets: CyberSecurity will discuss the challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity solutions for partners and customers.

The huge acceleration in digitalisation and shift to remote working has led many customers to rethink their strategies towards cybersecurity. No longer can organisations think of security in the traditional confines of the network, each user is now vulnerable to attack.

Already, many organisations are starting to revisit work undertaken at the height of the switch to WFH (and eventually hybrid working) to ensure that, in their haste, they have not created additional cybersecurity problems.

Furthermore, the government's recent pledge to increase cybersecurity spending and give lucrative tax breaks to small business means that there is now an increased opportunity for organisations selling cybersecurity to increase their sales.

Finally, attendees at a recent CRN Boardroom Impact session (on endpoint detection and response) said that educating customers was still the main challenge for their organisation in selling security solutions. As organisations invest in cybersecurity we examine:

The business drivers for change

Impediments to success

The impact on growth and service delivery from successful implementation

Educating customers about the evolution of threats and demonstrating ROI

The lessons learned and how can partners build on and add value to existing

cyber security deployments

