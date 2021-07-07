Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

The increasing number of cyberattacks – including attacks on users of Kaseya’s software which quickly paralysed the computers of firms around the world, and other malware, denial of service and phishing attacks – demonstrates that strong cybersecurity defenses are vital for all organisations.

To help your clients become more proactive about this issue, it is not only important to focus on cybersecurity technologies and capabilities. You should also consider which endpoint cybersecurity vendor you rely on.

From the outset, it’s important to consider the threat intelligence underpinning the endpoint cybersecurity solutions you provide. Early threat detection requires a large-scale cybersecurity research and development program. This is why ESET has established 13 endpoint security research and development centres globally over the past 30 years. And rather than gaining solutions through mergers or acquisitions, we have focused on building them internally.

This pays dividends when it comes to detecting threats in today’s constantly evolving threat landscape For instance, ESET’s research on more than 10 Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups exploiting the Microsoft Exchange Server zero-day vulnerabilities was widely reported in the news when we announced it on our award-winning cybersecurity blog, We Live Security. Some of the best minds in cybersecurity keep our customers and others informed about the latest cybersecurity news and research via this blog.

At ESET, being at the leading edge of threat detection means that we are able to move rapidly to update our products to keep our customers protected from the most serious emerging threats.

The security partner

Another key consideration when assessing cybersecurity vendors is the way they work with customers.

ESET acts as a partner, starting with a full audit of existing security. Our experts look at what needs reinforcing with firewalls or early detection capabilities.

We also look at the size of the companies we work with and their vertical market when developing a comprehensive report on their cybersecurity posture. And we take into account changing concerns about cybersecurity. These include fears about company systems and data being compromised and concerns about remote working.

We also understand that security considerations must be baked into digital transformation programs. And we appreciate that lack of cybersecurity training and knowledge can hold back transformation.

Consider your vendor’s approach to endpoint defense. For instance, at ESET we refer to our approach as ‘the 3 Ds’: deter, detect and defend. The first step uses endpoint security policies and straightforward remote administration capabilities to deter cybercriminals from launching an attack. Our solutions automatically detect and identify malicious malware and suspicious activity at endpoints. And a secure layer defends data and endpoints by automatically detecting and blocking threats.

Look at whether the endpoint protection includes powerful encryption, cloud-based sandbox threat detection and cloud or on-premises management.

And consider how you will right-size cybersecurity for a range of customers and as their organisations change in size. This is another important focus for us at ESET – we provide highly scalable endpoint security solutions, from as few as 10 devices to over thousands of devices, for small and medium-sized businesses through to enterprises.

For example, for small and medium-sized businesses, the ESET PROTECT platform provides customisable security solutions easily managed from a cloud console, and it secures endpoints, data and users with multilayered technology. For larger organisations, ESET provides a suite of enterprise-grade endpoint protection solutions.

As your trusted security partner, ESET provides a dedicated locally based support team, together with the tools and program offerings to ensure resellers are delivering targeted solutions to meet customers’ requirements.

These solutions, strategies and resources are important to consider as you plan how to protect your clients from various advanced cyber threats.

