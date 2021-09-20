CRN Impact Awards: Cevo takes financial software firm Iress to AWS

Melbourne-based Cevo has secured another spot as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Impact Awards, this time with the Modernising Infrastructure category, in relation to its work with Iress.

ASX-listed Iress is a Melbourne-headquartered software company for the financial services industry, whose customers span across Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa and Europe. Some offerings include software for financial advice, trading and market data, investment management and superannuation.

Cevo was engaged to migrate the Iress Portfolio System (IPS) Server application from on-premises servers to Amazon Web Services to help cut costs and automate some processes.

The on-prem system required frequent human interactions and lead times to deliver a new customer instance took weeks. Provisioning an instance of the application involved several hours of intensive human-focused work. Recovery times after failures also took hours, plus customers risked security and compliance issues due to an “unreliable long-lived” ‘pet’ environment.

IPS is based on Microsoft Windows, and with the migration, the solution had to be rearchitected to Windows Containers running on AWS ECS. Cevo also adopted a multi-pronged approach, with its solution built on core DevOps transformation themes, including everything as code, automated software delivery, platform as a service, security and cost optimisation.

Cevo split the project into multiple transition states, each with their own separate workshops to showcase the new functionalities as they get completed. The company also rotated developers through the migration team to distribute knowledge evenly and broadly, as well as assist in the design and implementation of reusable migration patterns.

The solution used f new AWS Networking and Operability services such as AWS RDS, S3, CloudWatch and more as they became available as the project was being developed.

Cevo said the solution helped Iress reduce operational costs, including Windows licencing costs, and also built a DevOps mindset and capability in its software delivery teams. The company added that Iress can now provide customers with higher quality code faster, explore options in a safer and more repeatable way, and reduce turnaround time to provision user acceptance environments for key clients.